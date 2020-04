Jinbao OS KO Warbotron Fierce Attack (3P Onslaught) Review

Rounding out the Jinbao OS KO Warbotron team is the leader of the group, Fierce Attack, who in and of himself is a third party homage to the Combaticon Leader, Onslaught! He is very middle of the road, with various good and bad points. Luckily, what he hits on as excellent help make him a terrific version of the character. That look though is pretty heavily stylized.