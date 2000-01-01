Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page 15 cent bruticus on amazon.com
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:33 AM   #1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 700
15 cent bruticus on amazon.com
ordered 2, lets see what happens


https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B088PRXH23/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Capture.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.8 KB ID: 49610  
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
VENOM 2008 HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS TRANSFORMERS CROSSOVERS CAR - LOOSE
Transformers
Vintage 1987 Hasbro / Takara Chromedome Transformer
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Decepticon Phantomstrike Squadron Skywarp
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JHIAXUS - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
2 Vintage Takara Construction Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Megatron Kingdom Card
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS POWER OF THE PHIMES LEADER CLASS OPTIMAL OPTIMUS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:45 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.