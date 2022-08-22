Hasbro and Paramount will showcase their upcoming slates at this year’s Brand Licensing Europe Expo. Historically, Hasbro is known to display Transformers movie-related content if a live-action movie is set to release the following year. Back in 2016, Hasbro showcased various character art
from Transformers: The Last Knight, which was set to open in the summer of 2017. In 2018, Hasbro displayed content
from Transformers: Bumblebee, which came out later that same year. Since this is the only Brand Licensing Europe expo prior to Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, it is likely that content from the said movie » Continue Reading.
