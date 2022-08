Hasbro And Paramount To Attend Brand Licensing Europe 2022

Hasbro and Paramount will showcase their upcoming slates at this year’s Brand Licensing Europe Expo. Historically, Hasbro is known to display Transformers movie-related content if a live-action movie is set to release the following year. Back in 2016, Hasbro showcased various character art from Transformers: The Last Knight, which was set to open in the summer of 2017. In 2018, Hasbro displayed content from Transformers: Bumblebee, which came out later that same year. Since this is the only Brand Licensing Europe expo prior to Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, it is likely that content from the said movie » Continue Reading. The post Hasbro And Paramount To Attend Brand Licensing Europe 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM