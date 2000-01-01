Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Top 10 Most Memorable/Iconic Transformers Quotes
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:03 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,650
Top 10 Most Memorable/Iconic Transformers Quotes
With hundreds and hundreds of votes cast and counted, here are the results for the most memorable/iconic quote from Transformers!

https://youtu.be/EtCjhJWK1z8
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:04 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 277
Re: Top 10 Most Memorable/Iconic Transformers Quotes
i cant deal with that now
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NBK TF Engineering Devastator GT 6in1 Transformers Autobot Robot Oversize Figure
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Prime Snarl and Sludge
Transformers
NEW UNOPENED ARCEE TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS Figure Comic HASBRO Thrilling 30
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2010 RAPIDO & CINDERSAUR (Complete, instructions) Very stiff
Transformers
SPHINX (MIRAGE) Mastermind Creations Ocular Max MMC PS-01A (light blue version)
Transformers
Transformers Robots in Disguise Dark Scream - Gas Skunk - Slapper - RARE
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise Ultra Class Megatron (Gigatron) 100% Complete

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:12 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.