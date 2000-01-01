Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Top 10 Most Memorable/Iconic Transformers Quotes
Today, 03:03 PM
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,650
Top 10 Most Memorable/Iconic Transformers Quotes
With hundreds and hundreds of votes cast and counted, here are the results for the most memorable/iconic quote from Transformers!
https://youtu.be/EtCjhJWK1z8
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 277
Re: Top 10 Most Memorable/Iconic Transformers Quotes
i cant deal with that now
