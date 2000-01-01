Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:39 PM   #1
malteselegacy
Long live Galvatron!
malteselegacy's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Canada
Posts: 914
Transformers Value Question
Hi everyone;

I am not sure if I am in the right area but wanted to get some feedback.

I have Transformers Animated Blackout (Takara) and Transformers AD16 Dino (Takara).

Both are sealed and was wondering what their approximate value is?

If anyone can help me or point me to the right area of the site if Im in the wrong section please let me know.
Reply With Quote
Today, 02:52 PM   #2
canprime
Animated
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,543
Re: Transformers Value Question
Best bet is to always check in on eBay.

Search the item you are looking for and then select "sold items" in the filter. That will give you an idea of a price range.

I checked and an opened, with box Blackout sold recently for $360 (Cdn), and previously 2 MISB Blackouts sold for just over $500.

Dino sold loose for as low as $55 and as high as $100. The sole MOSC sold for just over $100.

Now that doesn't mean you will get that price, but it gives you an idea of what the market may be right now. There are a lot of variables that will affect the price you get if you sell.
Reply With Quote
Today, 02:56 PM   #3
ssjgoku22
Cybertron
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,140
Re: Transformers Value Question
If you check on Ebay, both of those figures are worth a pretty penny (especially Blackout). The one listing on Ebay for Blackout has him at ~$500. It's usually tough to sell figures at a price like that, but if you can sell slightly below, you can probably get both sold.
Reply With Quote
Today, 03:10 PM   #4
malteselegacy
Long live Galvatron!
malteselegacy's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Canada
Posts: 914
Re: Transformers Value Question
Thanks for the sold item tip.

I guess I should also include my Animated Jetstorm twin pack.
They sold for $331.
Reply With Quote
