Re: Transformers Value Question Best bet is to always check in on eBay.



Search the item you are looking for and then select "sold items" in the filter. That will give you an idea of a price range.



I checked and an opened, with box Blackout sold recently for $360 (Cdn), and previously 2 MISB Blackouts sold for just over $500.



Dino sold loose for as low as $55 and as high as $100. The sole MOSC sold for just over $100.



Now that doesn't mean you will get that price, but it gives you an idea of what the market may be right now. There are a lot of variables that will affect the price you get if you sell.