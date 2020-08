Today, 02:39 PM #1 malteselegacy Long live Galvatron! Join Date: Apr 2009 Location: Canada Posts: 914 Transformers Value Question Hi everyone;



I am not sure if I am in the right area but wanted to get some feedback.



I have Transformers Animated Blackout (Takara) and Transformers AD16 Dino (Takara).



Both are sealed and was wondering what their approximate value is?



If anyone can help me or point me to the right area of the site if Im in the wrong section please let me know.

FEEDBACK: __________________FEEDBACK: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...=malteselegacy Today, 02:52 PM #2 canprime Animated Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,543 Re: Transformers Value Question Best bet is to always check in on eBay.



Search the item you are looking for and then select "sold items" in the filter. That will give you an idea of a price range.



I checked and an opened, with box Blackout sold recently for $360 (Cdn), and previously 2 MISB Blackouts sold for just over $500.



Dino sold loose for as low as $55 and as high as $100. The sole MOSC sold for just over $100.



Now that doesn't mean you will get that price, but it gives you an idea of what the market may be right now. There are a lot of variables that will affect the price you get if you sell. Today, 02:56 PM #3 ssjgoku22 Cybertron Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Edmonton, Alberta Posts: 1,140 Re: Transformers Value Question If you check on Ebay, both of those figures are worth a pretty penny (especially Blackout). The one listing on Ebay for Blackout has him at ~$500. It's usually tough to sell figures at a price like that, but if you can sell slightly below, you can probably get both sold.

Sales:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=76165





Feedback



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=ssjgoku22 __________________ Today, 03:10 PM #4 malteselegacy Long live Galvatron! Join Date: Apr 2009 Location: Canada Posts: 914 Re: Transformers Value Question Thanks for the sold item tip.



I guess I should also include my Animated Jetstorm twin pack.

They sold for $331.

FEEDBACK: __________________FEEDBACK: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...=malteselegacy

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge