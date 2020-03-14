Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #8 iTunes Preview


TFW2005 member Lucas35 rolls our August solicitations coverage into Friday with the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers: Galaxies, issue #8. “Gauging the Truth,” Part Two. Gauge’s understanding of the universe has gone topsy-turvy. Everything she’s been told-that she remembers-may be a lie. Or the mysterious prisoners that are appealing to her are the liars. It could really go either way… and it’s up to her to figure out who’s telling the truth. Creator credits: Sam Maggs (Author), Umi Miyao (Artist, Cover Artist), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), Josh Burcham (Colorist) Check out &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #8 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



