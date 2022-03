Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,959

Transformers Legacy Wave 1 Voyager Out At UK Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*SgtLemon*for giving us the head up of the sighting of the new*Transformers Legacy Wave 1 Voyager out at UK retail. Legacy Blaster & Eject (Kingdom re-release) and Bulkhead were spotted at*Forbidden Planet Liverpool. Happy junting!



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*SgtLemon*for giving us the head up of the sighting of the new*Transformers Legacy Wave 1 Voyager out at UK retail. Legacy Blaster & Eject (Kingdom re-release) and Bulkhead were spotted at*Forbidden Planet Liverpool. Happy junting!

