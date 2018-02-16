|
Transformers Mighty Muggs Wave 2 Spotted At Peruvian Retail & In-Hand Images
Via Transformers Peru
, we can report that the new*Transformers Mighty Muggs Wave 2 has been potted At Peruvian Retail. Hasbro relaunched the*Mighty Muggs brand in 2018
*bringing the new Evergreen design and a new gimmick for these cute and fun toys. But pressing the head, you can change up to three different faces. For 2019 the*Transformers Mighty Muggs Wave 2
was announced while back on May, but we haven’t seen them at retail before. Windblade,*Soundwave,*Ratchet,*Grimlock*and Nemesis Prime were found at Phantom store in Centro Civico for 49.99 Soles or $15.00 approximately. Click on the bar to check in-hand » Continue Reading.
