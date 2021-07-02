|
Studio Series Jolt, Bumblebee, & Sweep In-Package Images
Courtesy of TFW boards member Minernick, we have new in-package images of some upcoming Studio Series Transformers figures, namely Studio Series Revenge of the Fallen Deluxe Jolt, Dark of the Moon Deluxe Bumblebee, and Transformers The Movie Voyager Sweep. We still have no release details for these, but while we wait for the official reveals you can check out the images after the break and let us know your impressions on the boards.
