Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,764

Studio Series Jolt, Bumblebee, & Sweep In-Package Images



Courtesy of TFW boards member Minernick, we have new in-package images of some upcoming Studio Series Transformers figures, namely Studio Series Revenge of the Fallen Deluxe Jolt, Dark of the Moon Deluxe Bumblebee, and Transformers The Movie Voyager Sweep. We still have no release details for these, but while we wait for the official reveals you can check out the images after the break and let us know your impressions on the boards.



The post







More... Courtesy of TFW boards member Minernick, we have new in-package images of some upcoming Studio Series Transformers figures, namely Studio Series Revenge of the Fallen Deluxe Jolt, Dark of the Moon Deluxe Bumblebee, and Transformers The Movie Voyager Sweep. We still have no release details for these, but while we wait for the official reveals you can check out the images after the break and let us know your impressions on the boards.The post Studio Series Jolt, Bumblebee, & Sweep In-Package Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca