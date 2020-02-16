Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,214

Hasbro Is Looking For A Graphic Designer For Transformers



Hasbro has posted a new job listing for a graphic designer to work on multiple properties including Transformers, among other brands. “We are seeking a creative and hardworking Graphic Designer to join our Global Publishing team! We are looking for someone who is interested in working at a fast-paced environment with a collaborative team. This position has oversight to exciting Hasbro-owned brands including, but not limited to; Transformers My Little Pony Power Rangers Clue G.I. JOE The position reports to the Art Director and will be responsible for working with the team on the review and development of books, magazines,



The post







More... Hasbro has posted a new job listing for a graphic designer to work on multiple properties including Transformers, among other brands. “We are seeking a creative and hardworking Graphic Designer to join our Global Publishing team! We are looking for someone who is interested in working at a fast-paced environment with a collaborative team. This position has oversight to exciting Hasbro-owned brands including, but not limited to; Transformers My Little Pony Power Rangers Clue G.I. JOE The position reports to the Art Director and will be responsible for working with the team on the review and development of books, magazines, » Continue Reading. The post Hasbro Is Looking For A Graphic Designer For Transformers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.