Til All Are One 10 Subscriber and Retailer Incentive Covers

PreviewsWorld has updated their online catalog with the artwork for the subscription and retailer incentive variant covers for the upcoming Til All Are One issue 10. The subscriber variant by*Priscilla Tramontano shows a group shot of the five Combaticons. If you're a Bruticus fan, this is one for you!*Marcelo Matere provides the artwork for the retailer incentive cover, a piece with a creepy atmosphere as someone grasps the face of a terrified Onslaught. Both feature great artwork – check them out and see which one you like the most.