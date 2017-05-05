PreviewsWorld has updated their online catalog with the artwork for the subscription
and retailer incentive
variant covers for the upcoming Til All Are One issue 10. The subscriber variant by*Priscilla Tramontano shows a group shot of the five Combaticons. If you’re a Bruticus fan, this is one for you!*Marcelo Matere provides the artwork for the retailer incentive cover, a piece with a creepy atmosphere as someone grasps the face of a terrified Onslaught. Both feature great artwork – check them out and see which one you like the most.
The post Til All Are One 10 Subscriber and Retailer Incentive Covers
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...