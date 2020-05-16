|
Generations Selects King Poseidon Available As EB Games & Zing Exclusive In Australia
Attention Australian collectors. The recently reveales Generations Selects King Poseidon*has been listed as EB Games and Zing exclusive for the Australian market. 2005 Boards member*Operative294*reports that Generations Selects King Poseidon is now available for pre-order at the Australian*EB Games
*and*Zing
*stores. It is listed for not-so-economic $398 AUD ($255.32 approximately), with a $50 AUD deposit ($32.00 approximately) required when you pre-order it, either on their website or at a store. This 5-pack is scheduled for release by October 30th, 2020. For fans over the rest of the world, dont forget that you can find pre-orders for Masterpiece Arcee via our » Continue Reading.
