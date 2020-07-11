Transformers #30 and Transformers Beast Wars #3 join the April 2021 solicitations list, following our earlier reveals of My Little Pony / Transformers II #1
and Transformers Escape #5
. Join in the discussion about the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards! Transformers #30 (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Stefano Simeone (CA) Priscilla Tramontano (CA) Blacky Shepherd
“War World: We Are Not Meant To Be Darkness.” Optimus Prime does not wish to fight, but knows he must. By his side, leading his army, is one of Cybertron’s former great » Continue Reading.
