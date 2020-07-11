Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: April 2021
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,039
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: April 2021


Transformers #30 and Transformers Beast Wars #3 join the April 2021 solicitations list, following our earlier reveals of My Little Pony / Transformers II #1 and Transformers Escape #5. Join in the discussion about the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards! Transformers #30 (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Stefano Simeone (CA) Priscilla Tramontano (CA) Blacky Shepherd “War World: We Are Not Meant To Be Darkness.” Optimus Prime does not wish to fight, but knows he must. By his side, leading his army, is one of Cybertron’s former great &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: April 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1987 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Headmaster lot Weirdwolf/Chromedome
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Parts/repair lot
Transformers
1985 Vintage G1 Transformers Omega Supreme Claw parts for repair/replacement
Transformers
Piranacon Complete 1988 Vintage Hasbro G1 Seacons Transformers
Transformers
Paradron Medic Transformers War For Cybertron Earthrise Ratchet Lifeline Misb
Transformers
Transformers Back to the Future Delorean Gigawatt Hasbro RARE /1985 In hand Look
Transformers
Transformers Battle Ops Bumblebee AS IS Slightly Customed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:06 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.