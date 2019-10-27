|
Transformers Cyberverse Adventures Ultimate Class Energon Armor Optimus Prime Found A
Thanks to 2005 Boards member Liver Matrix for sharing in our United Kingdom Transformers Sightings forum
*photographic proof of our first world sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Adventures Ultimate Class Energon Armor Optimus Prime Found At UK Retail. This is a complete new Ultimate class Optimus Prime mold which stands at 9 inches tall in robot mode and converts to truck mode in six steps, packed with a cool, colored Energon Armor and an*Energon Axe Action Attack gimmick. This figure was*officially scheduled by January 1st, 2020
*but it was available briefly via*Amazon.com.
The figure was found at Smyths in Speke.
