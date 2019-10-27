Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,019
Transformers Cyberverse Adventures Ultimate Class Energon Armor Optimus Prime Found A


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Liver Matrix*for sharing in our United Kingdom Transformers Sightings forum*photographic proof of our first world sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Adventures Ultimate Class Energon Armor Optimus Prime Found At UK Retail. This is a complete new Ultimate class Optimus Prime mold which stands at 9 inches tall in robot mode and converts to truck mode in six steps, packed with a cool, colored Energon Armor and an*Energon Axe Action Attack gimmick. This figure was*officially scheduled by January 1st, 2020*but it was available briefly via*Amazon.com.*The figure was found at*Smyths in Speke. The box features &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Adventures Ultimate Class Energon Armor Optimus Prime Found At UK Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.




