Action Toys Ultimetal Rodimus Prime And Galvatron Revealed


Thanks to Gokin.it website we have our first look at the impressive*Action Toys Ultimetal Rodimus Prime And Galvatron from the ACGHK 2021 convention (Ani-Com &#038; Game Hong Kong). It’s been a while since we haven’t heard any update of the*high-end collectible Ultimetal line from Action Toys which had previously released Ultimetal Optimus Prime, Ultra Magnus and Megatron. Now they surprised us with not only one but two new upcoming figures: Rodimus Prime and Galvatron. Both figures feature a Japanese Studio OX design, a wide range of articulation and premium finishing. As we can from the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Action Toys Ultimetal Rodimus Prime And Galvatron Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



