Super_Megatron
Hasbro Fans Expo 2021 Hong Kong  Covert Agent Ravage 2-Pack, Masterpiece Skids & Reb


Hasbro held a special Fans Expo 2021 event in Hong Kong. This is a big exhibit with tons of figures on display from different Hasbro franchises as it was seen in their 2020 edition. Of course, theres a great Transformers section with figures from all different lines: Generations, Netflix War for Cybertron, Masterpiece and more. Some important highlights are that the new Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Covert Agent Ravage 2-pack which is not only on display but available in the temporary store for lucky Hong Kong fans. We also have on display Haslab Unicron, Masterpiece Skids and Reboost, Masterpiece Thundercracker, Studio Series Grindor, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Fans Expo 2021 Hong Kong  Covert Agent Ravage 2-Pack, Masterpiece Skids & Reboost, War For Cybertron Kingdom, Studio Series And More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
