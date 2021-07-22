|
Hasbro Fans Expo 2021 Hong Kong Covert Agent Ravage 2-Pack, Masterpiece Skids & Reb
Hasbro*held a special*Fans Expo 2021*event in Hong Kong. This is a big exhibit with tons of figures on display from different Hasbro franchises as it was seen in their*2020 edition
. Of course, theres a great Transformers section with figures from all different lines: Generations, Netflix War for Cybertron, Masterpiece and more. Some important highlights are that the new*Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Covert Agent Ravage 2-pack which is not only on display but available in the temporary store for lucky Hong Kong fans. We also have on display Haslab Unicron, Masterpiece Skids and Reboost, Masterpiece Thundercracker, Studio Series Grindor, » Continue Reading.
