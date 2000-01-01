Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page G1 Warpath reissue issue
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:54 AM   #1
Zenith27
Woodward's G1 lurker
Zenith27's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Surrey
Posts: 364
G1 Warpath reissue issue
Anyone else have their G1 Warpath reissue bubble come off the card?

I bought 2 at the same time and both have popped right off. Gears seems fine.
__________________
That's not a joke, that's a severe behavioral disorder!
Zenith27 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LOT, 17 , ACTION FIGURES, ARMADA, ENERGON & more
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ART FEATHER BUMBLE BEE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS TURBO TRACKS REVEAL THE SHIELD Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Optimal Optimus Transmetals New Sealed In Box!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Age Of Extinction Voyager EVASION MODE OPTIMUS PRIME MIB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Dinobot Slag (1985)
Transformers
LOT OF 4 TRANSFORMERS MINI FIGURES. OPTIMUS PRIME
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:50 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.