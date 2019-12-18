Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Shockwave Lab SL-65 Exhaust Pipes For Siege Optimus Prime.


Shockwave Lab on Weibo*have uploaded images of their new upgrade kit:*SL-65 Exhaust Pipes For Siege Optimus Prime. This kit brings you a new pair of longer exhaust pipes for popular Siege Voyager Optimus Prime mold. The silver finishing on each one gives a better look to the figure in robot and truck mode. It seems you just need to disassemble the robot’s shoulders to install them, but the extra pieces don’t interfere with the shoulder’s articulation. We still have no information on price or release date for this kit, but Shoclwave Lab’s products don’t usually take &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Shockwave Lab SL-65 Exhaust Pipes For Siege Optimus Prime. appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



