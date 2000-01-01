Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:54 PM   #1
Transbot90210
Animated
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,936
EN Games Hascon Quintesson Set
*EB GAMES

Who got one?

Was surprised to see them up two days ago and its in my hands today.
Today, 01:06 PM   #2
canprime
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,582
Re: EN Games Hascon Quintesson Set
Really? Did you get a confirmation email for shipping, or did it just show up?

Jeezus EB. I paid in full for a set, and a Cobra Commander, and nothing but crickets still. I double checked my account and everything says confirmed, so I just have to be a bit more patient.
Today, 01:11 PM   #3
Yonoid
Animated
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,980
Re: EN Games Hascon Quintesson Set
mine just arrived as well. box is much larger than I thought.
Today, 01:13 PM   #4
protoform_ironhide
Commander
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 1,919
Re: EN Games Hascon Quintesson Set
Why even create this unnecessary thread? Its like pouring salt into others wounds, many of us werent able to order it.
Today, 01:14 PM   #5
Malechai
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Ontario
Posts: 43
Re: EN Games Hascon Quintesson Set
Quote:
Originally Posted by canprime View Post
Really? Did you get a confirmation email for shipping, or did it just show up?

Jeezus EB. I paid in full for a set, and a Cobra Commander, and nothing but crickets still. I double checked my account and everything says confirmed, so I just have to be a bit more patient.
yeah confirmation email. my tracking shows it out for delivery and arriving today

Quote:
Originally Posted by protoform_ironhide View Post
Why even create this unnecessary thread? It’s like pouring salt into others wounds, many of us weren’t able to order it.
if we couldnt talk about things people missed out on buying we'd have nothing to talk about on this forum.
Today, 01:22 PM   #6
Gatchatron
Transmutated
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Here
Posts: 108
Re: EN Games Hascon Quintesson Set
Got mine as well...


...and it is glorificent!


(Hoping I can track down a couple more stand-alone Quints to go with it... damn did they nail 'em right on... and they're friggin huge compared to what i was expecting!)
