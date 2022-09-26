Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Beast Wars Legacy Inferno In-Hand Images


Via Baidu user*??May*we have our first in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Legacy Beast Wars Inferno. It seems this figure is out at stores in China (together with Armada Starscream), and now we* have clear images of the packaging, robot mode and an extensive set of images of the instructions (no alt mode yet). As we can see from the images, Inferno is quite a detailed mold with a good level of articulation and a cartoon-accurate design. See all the images after the break and then let us know your impression on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Beast Wars Legacy Inferno In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



evenstaves
Re: Transformers Beast Wars Legacy Inferno In-Hand Images
But why don't bug mode?
