Lost Light #7 iBooks preview

In yet another batch of comic news, iBooks has posted its three-page preview for IDW Publishing's Lost Light #7. In the aftermath of Megatron's departure, Rodimus and the others make preparations to leave Necroworld and pursue the Lost Light. Will things go according to plan? Probably not. Read the pages after the break, and pick up the issue on June 28!