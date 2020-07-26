Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:10 AM   #1
r4f
Mini-Con
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: GTA
Posts: 1
[GTA] Brand New Studio Series Leader Class 07 Grimlock and 56 Shockwave
Both brand new sealed. 100% Authentic. Boxes in perfect condition.

Pickup in the GTA (Markham/Richmond Hill) area.

Grimlock = CA$70
Shockwave = CA$60

Cheers!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20200726_094828_resized.jpg Views: 0 Size: 87.2 KB ID: 46932   Click image for larger version Name: 20200726_095006_resized.jpg Views: 0 Size: 86.2 KB ID: 46933  
Last edited by r4f; Today at 11:13 AM.
