[GTA] Brand New Studio Series Leader Class 07 Grimlock and 56 Shockwave
Today, 11:10 AM
#
1
r4f
Mini-Con
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: GTA
Posts: 1
[GTA] Brand New Studio Series Leader Class 07 Grimlock and 56 Shockwave
Both brand new sealed. 100% Authentic. Boxes in perfect condition.
Pickup in the GTA (Markham/Richmond Hill) area.
Grimlock = CA$70
Shockwave = CA$60
Cheers!
Last edited by r4f; Today at
11:13 AM
.
