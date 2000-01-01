Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page And Here We Go...
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:31 PM   #1
ssjgoku22
Beasty
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 393
And Here We Go...
Just saw this KO MP-41 Dinobot up for preorder on TF-Direct. Really thought that the KO market would have left Beast Wars alone (due to copyright). Well, if you're interested, the price is listed at $99.95 USD.

https://tf-direct.com/nb-masterpiece-mp-41-p2766.html
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:34 PM   #2
Matrix_Holder
The chosen one
Matrix_Holder's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 5,747
Re: And Here We Go...
Ko companies don't care about copyright protection.
Matrix_Holder is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Hasbro Transformers Devastator Constructicon Giftset MIB Original Boxed
Transformers
Iron Factory IF EX-12 Armored Tactical Staff Transformers New Unopened Set Of 3
Transformers
Iron Factory IF Ex-22 23 24 War Giant Set Bruticus NEW Transformers
Transformers
Fansproject Saurus Ryu-Oh Dinoking Set MIB Complete Transformers
Transformers
Iron Factory IF EX20R Tyrant?s Wings Starscream New Transformers
Transformers
MMC Mastermind Reformatted R-17 Carnifex Overlord MIB Transformers
Transformers
MMC Mastermind Reformatted R-16 MMC Reformatted Anarchus MIB Kaon Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.