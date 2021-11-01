|
Official Transformers Rescue Bots Trick-Or-Treat! Stop-Motion Video
The official Transformers Kid YouTube account
have uploaded a new*Transformers Rescue Bots Trick-Or-Treat! Stop-Motion Video*for your viewing pleasure. The video features several Rescan toys of the original Rescue Bots line rather than the latest Rescue Bots Academy toys. We are sure you will have fun watching this video! Just keep in mind that the proper stop-motion content is shown in the first 3 minutes, and then you can watch the Rescue Bots season 2 episode “Road Trip”. Watch the video after the break as well as some screencaps and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Official Transformers Rescue Bots Trick-Or-Treat! Stop-Motion Video
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca