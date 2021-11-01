Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Official Transformers Rescue Bots Trick-Or-Treat! Stop-Motion Video
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:51 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,375
Official Transformers Rescue Bots Trick-Or-Treat! Stop-Motion Video


The official Transformers Kid YouTube account have uploaded a new*Transformers Rescue Bots Trick-Or-Treat! Stop-Motion Video*for your viewing pleasure. The video features several Rescan toys of the original Rescue Bots line rather than the latest Rescue Bots Academy toys. We are sure you will have fun watching this video! Just keep in mind that the proper stop-motion content is shown in the first 3 minutes, and then you can watch the Rescue Bots season 2 episode “Road Trip”. Watch the video after the break as well as some screencaps and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Official Transformers Rescue Bots Trick-Or-Treat! Stop-Motion Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers legends class lot Optimus Prime Megatron Bumblebee Prowl Starscream
Transformers
KO Vintage Style G1 Transformers Reflector Complete MIB
Transformers
Transformers Generations Sergant Kup - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Transformers
Funko Pop NBA Basketball Legends Nets Julius Erving Action Figure New
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LOT OF 4 JET CAR MOTORCYCLE TRANSFORMERS VINTAGE
Transformers
1986 Hasbro Panini Transformers Sticker Pack
Transformers
KO G1 Transformers Vintage Style Autobot Headmaster Lione
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:14 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.