Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Kingdom Wave 4 Deluxe Waspinator Found In The UK
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:31 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,375
Transformers Kingdom Wave 4 Deluxe Waspinator Found In The UK


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*JaY88*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of*Transformers Kingdom Wave 4 Deluxe Waspinator at UK retail. Waspinator was spotted in big quantities at*a Toymaster store in Southend-on-sea, in what seems to be a solid case of the character. While part of the Kingdom Wave 4 Deluxe, Waspinator hadn’t been seen before and Kingdom Deluxe Shadow Panther was found some weeks ago but only as a solid case too. Happy hunting! &#160;

The post Transformers Kingdom Wave 4 Deluxe Waspinator Found In The UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers legends class lot Optimus Prime Megatron Bumblebee Prowl Starscream
Transformers
KO Vintage Style G1 Transformers Reflector Complete MIB
Transformers
Transformers Generations Sergant Kup - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Transformers
Funko Pop NBA Basketball Legends Nets Julius Erving Action Figure New
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LOT OF 4 JET CAR MOTORCYCLE TRANSFORMERS VINTAGE
Transformers
1986 Hasbro Panini Transformers Sticker Pack
Transformers
KO G1 Transformers Vintage Style Autobot Headmaster Lione
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:13 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.