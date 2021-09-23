|
Transformers Kingdom Wave 4 Deluxe Waspinator Found In The UK
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*JaY88*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of*Transformers Kingdom Wave 4 Deluxe Waspinator at UK retail. Waspinator was spotted in big quantities at*a Toymaster store in Southend-on-sea, in what seems to be a solid case of the character. While part of the Kingdom Wave 4 Deluxe, Waspinator hadn’t been seen before and Kingdom Deluxe Shadow Panther was found some weeks ago
but only as a solid case too. Happy hunting!  
