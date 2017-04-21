Via the*XM Studios Europe Collectors Facebook group
*we have our first look at the prototypes of*XM Studios G1 Optimus Prime & Megatron busts. While still recognizable as the G1 characters,*the design and proportions are very stylized
, bringing a fresh modern look
of the Autobot and Decepticon commanders. We still have no concrete information on price, release date or scale, but these busts are sure huge as we can see from the images. See all the pictures after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
