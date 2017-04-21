Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page XM Studios G1 Optimus Prime & Megatron Busts Prototypes
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,601
XM Studios G1 Optimus Prime & Megatron Busts Prototypes


Via the*XM Studios Europe Collectors Facebook group*we have our first look at the prototypes of*XM Studios G1 Optimus Prime &#038; Megatron busts. While still recognizable as the G1 characters,*the design and proportions are very stylized, bringing a fresh modern look of the Autobot and Decepticon commanders. We still have no concrete information on price, release date or scale, but these busts are sure huge as we can see from the images. See all the pictures after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post XM Studios G1 Optimus Prime & Megatron Busts Prototypes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Ratchet #8 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Megatron #12 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Optimus Prime #11 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Megatron #2 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Red-faced Canadian Slag G1 Transformer
Transformers
Transformers Timelines BotCon 2014 Star Seeker Pirate Hunter (Complete)
Transformers
Transformers Timelines BotCon 2014 Star Seeker Brimstone (Complete)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:46 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.