Upcoming Transformers Legacy & Studio Series Product Numbers



Thanks to our very own*Jtprime17,*who has proven to be a reliable source in the past, we can share for you the product number for a new upcoming Transformers Legacy & Studio Series product numbers. We still have no images of these products, but they have been rumored and discussed in our forums for a while. Now, the proper product numbers give us a better confirmation of all these upcoming toys. Read on for the full list: Selects Deluxe Guard: F3071 Deluxe TF6 Ironhide: F3171 Deluxe TF6 Arcee: F3162 Voyager 86 Junkyard: F3177 Leader 86-12 Sludge: F3203 Core 86 Spike: F3142



