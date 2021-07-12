|
Possible First Look At Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Shockwave
Via Instagram*funkofinderz
and*funkopopsnews
accounts we can share our first possible image of a new*Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Shockwave. The image shared show the renders of a new G1-inspired Shockwave (next to a new Funko Pop G.I Joe Cobra B.A.T). We still have no concrete information about availability of this new G1 Funko Pop figure, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Board!
