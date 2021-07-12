Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,806
Transformers Kingdom Maximal T-Wrecks Available Now on Target.com with RedCard Early


Target.com has just opened up preorders for Transformers Kingdom Maximal T-Wrecks, the much-anticipated redeco of Kingdom Leader Megatron, although as of right now you need a RedCard membership to order one via their early access program. He is priced at $52.99 and it appears he will begin shipping out at the end of this month. General orders should be opening up soon so stay tuned to TFW and we’ll keep you updated. Let us know if you manage to nab one on the boards!

The post Transformers Kingdom Maximal T-Wrecks Available Now on Target.com with RedCard Early Access appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



