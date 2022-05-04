Thanks to Hasbro’s designer*Mark Maher we have our first look at the packaging of the new*Transformers Legacy Red Cog. The images, shared via Mark’s Instagram account
, give us our first look at Red Cog’s windowless box. Another good-looking box in the new Legacy packaging style. Also, Mark is giving us the heads up about the way accessories come inside the new free-plastic boxes: SPECIAL SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT ? Do not throw away the tissue in the back of our new plastic free packaging!! Make sure everyone takes a good look all around the inside of pack to make sure you » Continue Reading.
