Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Red Cog In-Package Images


Thanks to Hasbro's designer Mark Maher we have our first look at the packaging of the new Transformers Legacy Red Cog. The images, shared via Mark's Instagram account, give us our first look at Red Cog's windowless box. Another good-looking box in the new Legacy packaging style. Also, Mark is giving us the heads up about the way accessories come inside the new free-plastic boxes: SPECIAL SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT – Do not throw away the tissue in the back of our new plastic free packaging!! Make sure everyone takes a good look all around the inside of pack to make sure you get all the accessories.

The post Transformers Legacy Red Cog In-Package Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



