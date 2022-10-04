Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,018

Hasbro Renews Live Action Movie Contract With Paramount For Transformers And G.I. Joe



Hasbro is currently hosting its 2022 Investor Day. During their 2nd panel for Entertainment, Hasbro just revealed that they are continuing with the contract with Paramount Pictures for Live Action Entertainment. But only for Transformers and G.I. Joe properties. Other brands will fall under eOne‘s control at the end of the current 5-Year contract with Paramount. eOne is a Hasbro-owned subsidiary. We hope to hear more during the coming months.



The post







More... Hasbro is currently hosting its 2022 Investor Day. During their 2nd panel for Entertainment, Hasbro just revealed that they are continuing with the contract with Paramount Pictures for Live Action Entertainment. But only for Transformers and G.I. Joe properties. Other brands will fall under eOne‘s control at the end of the current 5-Year contract with Paramount. eOne is a Hasbro-owned subsidiary. We hope to hear more during the coming months.The post Hasbro Renews Live Action Movie Contract With Paramount For Transformers And G.I. Joe appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________