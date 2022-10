Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,018

First Official Look At Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Optimus Prime Robot Mode



Hasbro*is currently hosting its*2022 Investor Day. During their 2nd panel for Entertainment, Hasbro just showcased the first trailer for the upcoming movie. But, the online audience is not left without anything. We now have our first official look at*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Optimus Prime (robot mode).



