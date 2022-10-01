Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Magic The Gathering: The Brothers? War Transformers Cards Official Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:31 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,018
Magic The Gathering: The Brothers? War Transformers Cards Official Images


The official Magic: The Gathering website have updated an article featuring the new variant cards of their*The Brothers’ War expansion pack which includes some of the recently revealed Magic x Transformers cards. We have images of the front and the back of each card (robot and alt mode) featuring classic G1 characters and their Shattered Glass versions.*The Brothers’ War*expansion will be released in November 18 and will be available at*your local game store, online through*Amazon, and everywhere*Magic*is sold. You can read more details about the cards and how they integrate in the game on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Magic The Gathering: The Brothers’ War Transformers Cards Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:06 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.