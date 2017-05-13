Via our 2005 Boards member pie125, we can report that*Transformers: The Last Knight Characters will be On TV Magazine In Japan. The scans surfaced on Weibo
and Twitter
, and they show the CGI of the characters and a nice art featuring Optimus and Bumblebee side by side. We can also see 1-Step Turbo Changers Wave 1 Optimus, Hound, Bumblebee and Barricade around the pages. You can check the pictures after the jump and then share what you think at the 2005 Boards.
