Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri The Fallen Official Gallery & Product Information
Flame Toys have shared, via their Facebook account
, a new gallery with official images of the next installment in their high-quality Kuro Kara Kuri line: The Fallen. This non-transforming action figure is slightly based in The Fallen character who appeared in the Dreamwave Transformers comics. It seems that Flame Toys used a retooled Kuro Kara Kuri Tarn for this release. The Fallen is a fictional robot supervillain. According to Hasbro, he was formerly known as Megatronus Prime. He was a multiversal singularity, meaning that while he exists across the multiverse, this is no longer the case because of an » Continue Reading.
