Coming to us, via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Studio Series Transformers Movie 2007 15th Anniversary Multipack. This is a 5-pack which consists of re-releases with some new deco changes of Studio Series Voyager SS-32 Optimus Prime, SS-14 Ironhide, and Deluxe SS-04 Ratchet, SS-09 Jazz and SS-49 Bumblebee (with a mask-less head), the original Transformers live-action Autobot group. We have great comparison shots of each figure next to the original release of each mold for you to spot all the differences. This item will be an Amazon exclusive
