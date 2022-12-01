I have many comics, as new (read 1 time in plastic sleeve).
These are like 10yo, i didnt even remember i had them but i need that place now, dont forget there is shipping, i want to ship in lot, like 5 a time, not 1 by 1
i have some pictures, there is so many ill not spam you here but if interessed msg me !
Books:
1.For all mankind
2.International Incident
3. Revenge of all Decepticons
15$ (all 3)
All hail Megatron, 1 2 and 4 (15$ all 3)
Heart of Darkness
#1, #2 and #4
12$ (all 3)
Last stand of the wreckers
Bumblebee
Rage of the dinobots
8$ each
Series, lets say 3$ each and if you buy more ill do a package price:
Maximum Dinobot #1 #3 #4 #5
Infestation #1 #2
Transformers
#3 #6 #8 #9 #10 #11 #12 #13 #14 #16 #17 #18 #19 #20 #21 #22 #23 #24 #25 #26 #27 #28 #29 #30 #31
Robot in Disguise
#6 #7 #8 #11 #12 #13 #14 #15 #16 #17 #18 #19 #20 #21 #22 #23 #24 #25 #26 #27 #28 #29 #30 #31 #32
More than meet the eyes
#6 #7 #8 #10 #11 #12 #13 #14 #15 #16 #17 #18 #19 #21 #22 #23 #24 #25 #26 #27 #28 #29 #30 #31 #32
Spotlight
TrailCutter
Megatron
Hoist
Thundercraker
Orion Pax
Dark Cybertron
#1
The death of optimus prime