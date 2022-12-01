Today, 09:43 PM #1 s3n3ch Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: Val-d'or Posts: 65 IDW Comics



These are like 10yo, i didnt even remember i had them but i need that place now, dont forget there is shipping, i want to ship in lot, like 5 a time, not 1 by 1



i have some pictures, there is so many ill not spam you here but if interessed msg me !



Books:



1.For all mankind

2.International Incident

3. Revenge of all Decepticons



15$ (all 3)



All hail Megatron, 1 2 and 4 (15$ all 3)



Heart of Darkness

#1, #2 and #4



12$ (all 3)



Last stand of the wreckers

Bumblebee

Rage of the dinobots



8$ each



Series, lets say 3$ each and if you buy more ill do a package price:



Maximum Dinobot #1 #3 #4 #5

Infestation #1 #2



Transformers

#3 #6 #8 #9 #10 #11 #12 #13 #14 #16 #17 #18 #19 #20 #21 #22 #23 #24 #25 #26 #27 #28 #29 #30 #31



Robot in Disguise

#6 #7 #8 #11 #12 #13 #14 #15 #16 #17 #18 #19 #20 #21 #22 #23 #24 #25 #26 #27 #28 #29 #30 #31 #32



More than meet the eyes



#6 #7 #8 #10 #11 #12 #13 #14 #15 #16 #17 #18 #19 #21 #22 #23 #24 #25 #26 #27 #28 #29 #30 #31 #32



Spotlight



TrailCutter

Megatron

Hoist

Thundercraker

Orion Pax



Dark Cybertron

#1



