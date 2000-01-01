Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:51 PM
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Shockwave 75's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 2,009
Wally Burr has passed away at 91
Dan Gilvezan is reporting on his facebook page that Wally Burr has died. No additional information is given.

https://www.facebook.com/dan.gilvezan

I'm very glad that he cam to TFCon a few years ago and that I had the chance to meet him and hear some of his stories.
