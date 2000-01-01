Shockwave 75 I drink, & I know things. Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Posts: 2,009

Wally Burr has passed away at 91



https://www.facebook.com/dan.gilvezan



I'm very glad that he cam to TFCon a few years ago and that I had the chance to meet him and hear some of his stories. Dan Gilvezan is reporting on his facebook page that Wally Burr has died. No additional information is given.





