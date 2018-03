Transformers Power of the Primes Wave Two Voyagers Released at Retail.

Thanks to board member hupla for letting us all know that Power of the Primes Wave 2 Voyager Class figures have been released at Canadian retail. These were found at an AN Games at Young & Dundas in Toronto.



Wave 2 consists of Hun-grrr and Elita-1.



Have you found these yet? Let us know in the Sightings Forum!

