Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Deluxe and Voyager Class Released at Retail Thanks again to hupla for letting us know that Wave 1 of the new Transformers Studio Series Deluxe and Voyager Class figures have also been released at Canadian retail. These were also found at an EB Games in Toronto.



Wave 1 Deluxe includes Crowbar, Ratchet, Bumblebee, and Stinger.



Wave 1 Voyager includes Optimus Prime and Starscream.



Are you looking forward to these? Have you found them yourself? Let us know in the Sightings Forum! Attached Thumbnails