Super_Megatron
Earthrise Earthmode 2-Pack Product Description Revealed: Prowl and Ironhide


Courtesy of the detective job of our very own Jtprime17, we can share for you the official product description of the Earthrise Earthmode 2-Pack, revealing that Prowl and Ironhide are coming in hot! We had reported an early listing via Amazon Germany in March about a new Eartrise “Earthmode 2-pack” with not much information about it. Now a new listing via Amazon France finally reveals the content of this product: A battlefield to build! The siege is over, but the war for Cybertron has only just begun. Although Autobots and Decepticons have left Cybertron, their fight continues in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Earthrise Earthmode 2-Pack Product Description Revealed: Prowl and Ironhide appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



