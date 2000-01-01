Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hot Rod Re-Issue packaged suckiness!
Today, 01:18 PM
DCompose
Armada
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 616
Hot Rod Re-Issue packaged suckiness!
Looks like we'll have lots of opened Hot Rods just to flip him around in the box. Even when Hasbro tries to do good they mess it up.
Kevin
Today, 01:20 PM
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,475
Re: Hot Rod Re-Issue packaged suckiness!
Can't see photo. Link says it's forbidden to access. Any one else having this problem?
SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor!
