Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe Out At US Retail
It didn’t take long after our first US sighting of the new Studio Series Wave 12 Voyager
, and now we can report that the new*Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe is also out at US retail. This wave consists of the new SS-70 B-127 (Bumblebee movie) and SS-71 Autobot Dino (Dark of the moon). Both figures were spotted at Target in*Gainesville, Virginia. Happy hunting!  
