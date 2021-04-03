Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,345
Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe Out At US Retail


It didn’t take long after our first US sighting of the new Studio Series Wave 12 Voyager, and now we can report that the new*Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe is also out at US retail. This wave consists of the new SS-70 B-127 (Bumblebee movie) and SS-71 Autobot Dino (Dark of the moon). Both figures were spotted at Target in*Gainesville, Virginia. Happy hunting! &#160;

The post Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
