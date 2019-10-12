Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Megatron (Autobot Ver.) & Shattered Glass Optimus Prime Sp


Thanks to 2005 Boards members aarnhide*for*sharing in our boards his double sighting of*Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Megatron (Autobot Ver.) &#38; Shattered Glass Optimus Prime Spotted At US Retail The Furai Model line brings us snap-on model kits ideal for fans who are not familiarized with this kind of figures. For IDW fans they offer Megatron based in Alex Milne’s design and showing the Autobot insignia he wore in the comics. Additionally, we have the new redeco of their Optimus Prime Attack Mode kit, this time in evil Shattered Glass colors. The two kits were spotted at**Barnes &#38; Noble in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Megatron (Autobot Ver.) & Shattered Glass Optimus Prime Spotted At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
