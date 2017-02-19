Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Wonderfest 2017 Metalhawk, Starscream and Holi (Stakeout) Resin Models


Via the @X-Hara Twitter stream, we have a nice selection of images of a trio of licensed Transformers garage kits being offered at Winter Wonderfest 2017. These fan made garage kits are offered under Wonderfest's special "one day" license for fan works at the event, and there have been various kits over past years. First up in this year's offerings is Metalhawk, which is a re-release of last year's kit and looks spot on to the character's appearance in the Masterforce animation. Second, there is a Starscream kit, based on the Generation 1 Starscream design and standing roughly the

The post Wonderfest 2017 Metalhawk, Starscream and Holi (Stakeout) Resin Models appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
