Super_Megatron
Officially Licensed Transformers Copper Prints By Tongshifu


Hasbro China have announced the release of new officially licensed Transformers copper prints*by metal handicrafts manufacturer*Tongshifu. Tongshifu (which have made other Transformers die-cast products) will make some nice pieces of**intaglio printing which is a technique*where the lines to be printed are cut into a metal plate. The designs available are: G1 Optimus Prime (line art). Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee (2 designs). Autobot insignia (in Bumblebee movie background). The Last Knight Optimus Prime. The prints are framed and ready to be hung out. Hasbro China has started a lottery with a chance to win these copper prints (for Chinese residents &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Officially Licensed Transformers Copper Prints By Tongshifu appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



