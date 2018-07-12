|
Masterpiece MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron to get a US release?
Beast Wars Masterpiece Megatron coming to the US? Yesssss. Via Entertainment Earth
, we’ve got word that there might be a US release for Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron in the future. The listing suggests this is going to be an import of the Takara-Tomy release, given the use of the same stock images and the same designation, MP-43. It may be this is going to be like the other Masterpiece we’ve heard might be in the works for the US, Prowl, who is stated to be coming to the US via specialty stores via Diamond distribution and other such distributors. » Continue Reading.
