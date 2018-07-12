Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,643

Masterpiece MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron to get a US release?



More... Beast Wars Masterpiece Megatron coming to the US? Yesssss. Via Entertainment Earth , we’ve got word that there might be a US release for Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron in the future. The listing suggests this is going to be an import of the Takara-Tomy release, given the use of the same stock images and the same designation, MP-43. It may be this is going to be like the other Masterpiece we’ve heard might be in the works for the US, Prowl, who is stated to be coming to the US via specialty stores via Diamond distribution and other such distributors. » Continue Reading. The post Masterpiece MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron to get a US release? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Special guests:

DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated

GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron

HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1

DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1

DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer

AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer

JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light

ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist

NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist

SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist

