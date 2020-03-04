|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces 4 More Titan Master Attack Cards
Another big day for Transformers Trading Card Wave 5 additions, via Game Designer Scott Van Essen
, Brand Manager Drew Nolosco
and Wreck ‘n Rule
: Counterespionage Master Converter Roadbuster Weapons Cache Check out the attached artwork, then share your deck plans on the 2005 boards!
