Transformers Authentics Line Distributed In United States



We have received a word that Transformers: Authentics toyline based on Evergreen designs is currently under distribution in the United States. The line is denoted by the following code name: TRA GEN AUTHENTICS BRAVO Based on the code, the Authentics line is flagged under the Generations banner. ‘Bravo‘ is a common term used by Hasbro to distinguish two assortments with the same name. The first assortment will be called Alpha while the second will be called Bravo. Usually, the second assortment will have completely new set of toys than the first assortment AND priced differently (for a different size class).



