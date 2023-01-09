TFcon is very pleased to welcome Wally Wingert the voices of Mirage and Side Burn in Robots in Disguise 2001 as a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2023
. Wally will be taking part in an autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Wally Wingert is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets are on sale at www.tfconla.com
